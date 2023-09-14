Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 180.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 181.55 and closed at 180.9. The high for the day was 184.65, while the low was 180.85. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 231,351.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.7, and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 584,819 shares of ONGC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.9, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹180.9

Based on the current data, the Ongc stock price is 183.9 with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% and has gained 3 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹180.9 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 584,819 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 180.9.

