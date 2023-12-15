Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 195.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at a price of 195.05 and closed at 193.15. The stock had a high of 196.2 and a low of 193.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 246,510.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 205.75 and its 52-week low was 139.2. The BSE volume for ONGC was 607,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹197.9, up 1% from yesterday's ₹195.95

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 197.9. It has experienced a 1% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months-0.15%
6 Months24.29%
YTD33.53%
1 Year32.76%
15 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹197.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹195.95

The current data of Ongc stock shows that the stock price is 197.7. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the Ongc stock has experienced a small positive movement.

15 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹193.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 607,528. The closing price for the stock was 193.15.

