Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock surges on positive trading day

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at a price of ₹195.05 and closed at ₹193.15. The stock had a high of ₹196.2 and a low of ₹193.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹246,510.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹205.75 and its 52-week low was ₹139.2. The BSE volume for ONGC was 607,528 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|-0.15%
|6 Months
|24.29%
|YTD
|33.53%
|1 Year
|32.76%
