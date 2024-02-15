Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock soars in today's trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹258.25 and closed at ₹259.75. The stock reached a high of ₹269.9 and a low of ₹256 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹338,283.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275.65 and the 52-week low is ₹145.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,278,383 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is ₹268.9. There has been a 3.52% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 9.15.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,278,383. The closing price for the stock was ₹259.75.
