Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.52 %. The stock closed at 259.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 258.25 and closed at 259.75. The stock reached a high of 269.9 and a low of 256 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 338,283.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275.65 and the 52-week low is 145.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,278,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹268.9, up 3.52% from yesterday's ₹259.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 268.9. There has been a 3.52% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 9.15.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹259.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,278,383. The closing price for the stock was 259.75.

