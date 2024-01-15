Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 5.48 %. The stock closed at 211.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 213.95, the close price was 211.75, the high price was 224.7, and the low price was 212.4. The market capitalization was 280,980.54 crore. The 52-week high was 224.7, and the 52-week low was 140.1. The BSE volume was 1,552,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹211.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) had a trading volume of 1,552,023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for ONGC shares on that day was 211.75.

