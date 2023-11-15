Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock plummets as bearish market sentiments take hold

On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹195.6 and closed at ₹196.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹197.2, while the lowest was ₹194.2. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹245,881.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹197.95 and ₹132.95 respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 848,447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.