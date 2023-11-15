Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock plummets as bearish market sentiments take hold

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 196.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 195.6 and closed at 196.8. The highest price reached during the day was 197.2, while the lowest was 194.2. The market capitalization of ONGC is 245,881.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 197.95 and 132.95 respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 848,447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹195.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹196.8

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 195.45. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -1.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.35.

15 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹196.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 848,447. The closing price for the shares was 196.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.