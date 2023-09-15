Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for Ongc saw the open price at ₹184.5 and the close price at ₹183.9. The stock reached a high of ₹188.8 and a low of ₹184.25. The market cap of Ongc is currently at ₹236,320.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.7 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. On the BSE, a volume of 1,016,915 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.