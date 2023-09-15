Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

The last day of trading for Ongc saw the open price at 184.5 and the close price at 183.9. The stock reached a high of 188.8 and a low of 184.25. The market cap of Ongc is currently at 236,320.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.7 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, a volume of 1,016,915 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day of trading, ONGC's BSE volume was 1,016,915 shares, and the closing price was 183.9.

