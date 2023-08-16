Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares soar as positive trading continues
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 177.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was ₹180, the close price was ₹177.15, the highest price reached during the day was ₹180.25, and the lowest price was ₹177.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹223,928.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹179.7, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 457,881.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:00:07 AM IST
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹178, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹177.15
Based on the given data, the current stock price of ONGC is ₹178. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹0.85.
16 Aug 2023, 08:02:45 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹177.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 457,881. The closing price of the stock was ₹177.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!