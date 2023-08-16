Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares soar as positive trading continues

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was ₹180, the close price was ₹177.15, the highest price reached during the day was ₹180.25, and the lowest price was ₹177.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹223,928.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹179.7, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 457,881.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.