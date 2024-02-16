Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Oil Prices Continue to Decline

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹272.4 and closed at ₹268.9. The stock reached a high of ₹279.85 and a low of ₹269.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹348,599.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275.65, while the 52-week low is ₹145.55. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 1,833,998.

