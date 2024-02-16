Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Oil Prices Continue to Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 277.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 272.4 and closed at 268.9. The stock reached a high of 279.85 and a low of 269.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 348,599.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275.65, while the 52-week low is 145.55. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 1,833,998.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹275.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹277.1

Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is 275.85 with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.45% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.25, indicating that the stock price has dropped by 1.25.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹268.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, a total of 1,833,998 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 268.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!