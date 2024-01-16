Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 233.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ongc's stock opened at 229.2 and closed at 223.35. The high for the day was 235.4 and the low was 224.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 293,812.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 224.7, while the 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, a total of 2,639,314 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹234.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.55

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 234.95. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹223.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,639,314 shares, with a closing price of 223.35.

