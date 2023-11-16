Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 199.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 198 and closed at 195.45. The highest price reached during the day was 203.05, while the lowest was 197.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 250,913.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.95, while the 52-week low is 132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 1,469,908.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹201.7, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹199.45

The current stock price of ONGC is 201.7 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% from the previous trading session and the net change in the stock price is 2.25.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months11.19%
6 Months19.28%
YTD35.95%
1 Year40.15%
16 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹199.45, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹195.45

The current data for ONGC stock is as follows: Price: 199.45, Percent Change: 2.05, Net Change: 4. Based on this data, it can be concluded that the stock price for ONGC has increased by 2.05 percent, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Ongc BSE had a trading volume of 1,469,908 shares. The closing price for the stock was 195.45.

