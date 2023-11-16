Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Trend

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹198 and closed at ₹195.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹203.05, while the lowest was ₹197.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹250,913.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.95, while the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 1,469,908.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹201.7 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% from the previous trading session and the net change in the stock price is 2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|11.19%
|6 Months
|19.28%
|YTD
|35.95%
|1 Year
|40.15%
The current data for ONGC stock is as follows: Price: ₹199.45, Percent Change: 2.05, Net Change: 4. Based on this data, it can be concluded that the stock price for ONGC has increased by 2.05 percent, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day, Ongc BSE had a trading volume of 1,469,908 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹195.45.
