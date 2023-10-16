Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹186.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹184.9

On the last day, the open price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was ₹184.5, while the close price was ₹184.4. The stock had a high of ₹186.25 and a low of ₹184.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹232,546.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 162,665 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reached a low price of ₹186.15 and a high price of ₹188.20.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.9, while the offer price is 186.95. The offer quantity stands at 11550, and the bid quantity is 7700. The open interest for ONGC is at 46149950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for today is ₹186.5 and the high price is ₹188.2.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15 ONGC is the stock name of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The spot price of ONGC is 187, with a bid price of 187.2 and an offer price of 187.3. The offer quantity is 3850, while the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest for ONGC is 46022900.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186.5, while the high price is ₹188.2.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15 ONGC is a stock trading at a spot price of 187.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 187.3, with an offer price of 187.35. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 3850 each. The open interest for ONGC stands at 46057550.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186.5, while the high price is ₹188.2.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹187.7, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹184.9 The current stock price of ONGC is ₹187.7. There has been a 1.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 187.7 with a bid price of 187.55 and an offer price of 187.65. The offer quantity is 26,950 and the bid quantity is 11,550. The open interest stands at 45,079,650.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock was ₹186.5, while the high price reached ₹188.1.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹188.1, while the low is ₹186.5.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 186.7, while the offer price matches the spot price at 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 11550, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest stands at 42,935,200, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts for ONGC.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹184.4 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹184.85. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.4 on last trading day On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 162,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹184.4.