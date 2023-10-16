comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 186.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's 184.9
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹186.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹184.9

20 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 184.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the open price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was 184.5, while the close price was 184.4. The stock had a high of 186.25 and a low of 184.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 232,546.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 162,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33:47 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed today at ₹186.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹184.9

Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was 186.5, which is an increase of 0.87% or 1.6 from the previous day's closing price of 184.9.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:53 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reached a low price of 186.15 and a high price of 188.20.

16 Oct 2023, 03:26:32 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.9, while the offer price is 186.95. The offer quantity stands at 11550, and the bid quantity is 7700. The open interest for ONGC is at 46149950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:09:17 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹186.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.55, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and the total change is an increase of 1.65 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 02:26:48 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.95, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.95, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and has gained 2.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:18:38 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for today is 186.5 and the high price is 188.2.

16 Oct 2023, 02:03:22 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15

ONGC is the stock name of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The spot price of ONGC is 187, with a bid price of 187.2 and an offer price of 187.3. The offer quantity is 3850, while the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest for ONGC is 46022900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:52:23 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹187, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 187. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, which means the stock has increased by 2.1. Overall, the stock price for ONGC has seen a small positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11:25 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 186.5, while the high price is 188.2.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:52 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹187, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 187, with a percent change of 1.14. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.14% from its previous value. The net change is 2.1, which means that the stock has increased by 2.1 points. Overall, the data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:58:09 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42:14 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15

ONGC is a stock trading at a spot price of 187.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 187.3, with an offer price of 187.35. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 3850 each. The open interest for ONGC stands at 46057550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:32:34 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹187, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current stock price of ONGC is 187, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% or 2.1.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12:11 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 186.5, while the high price is 188.2.

16 Oct 2023, 11:49:40 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹187.7, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current stock price of ONGC is 187.7. There has been a 1.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

16 Oct 2023, 11:34:31 AM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 187.7 with a bid price of 187.55 and an offer price of 187.65. The offer quantity is 26,950 and the bid quantity is 11,550. The open interest stands at 45,079,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:11:23 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock was 186.5, while the high price reached 188.1.

16 Oct 2023, 11:02:22 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹187.25, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 187.25. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a small positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 10:36:40 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹187.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 187.3, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3% and the net change is an increase of 2.4. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:41 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 188.1, while the low is 186.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 186.9 as against previous close of 185.15

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 186.7, while the offer price matches the spot price at 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 11550, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest stands at 42,935,200, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts for ONGC.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:00 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50:15 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.95, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹184.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that it is trading at a price of 186.95, which represents a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.05, indicating that it has increased by 2.05.

16 Oct 2023, 09:06:17 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹184.4

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 184.85. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00:13 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.4 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 162,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 184.4.

