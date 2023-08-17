comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 175.15 and closed at 178. The stock's high for the day was 179.4, while the low was 175.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is 225,249.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 553,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:01:40 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹179.05, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹178

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 179.05. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

17 Aug 2023, 08:19:05 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹178 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 553,155 shares. The closing price for ONGC was 178.

