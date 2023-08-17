Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹175.15 and closed at ₹178. The stock's high for the day was ₹179.4, while the low was ₹175.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹225,249.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 553,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:01:40 AM IST
