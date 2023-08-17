Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹175.15 and closed at ₹178. The stock's high for the day was ₹179.4, while the low was ₹175.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹225,249.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 553,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is ₹179.05. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 553,155 shares. The closing price for ONGC was ₹178.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!