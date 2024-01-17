Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 233.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 234.95 and the close price was 233.55. The stock reached a high of 239 and a low of 231.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 295,762.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 235.4 and the low is 140.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹233.55 on last trading day

The total volume of ONGC shares traded on the BSE on the last day was 2,002,011 shares. The closing price of the shares was 233.55.

