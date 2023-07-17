Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, the open price of ONGC was ₹168.15 and the close price was ₹167.75. The stock reached a high of ₹169.7 and a low of ₹168. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹212,921.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹169.7 and the 52-week low was ₹121.25. The BSE volume for the day was 245,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹167.1. There has been a 1.27% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.15.
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹169.25 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.5.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 245,512 shares, and the closing price was ₹167.75.
