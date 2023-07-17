Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 169.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the open price of ONGC was 168.15 and the close price was 167.75. The stock reached a high of 169.7 and a low of 168. The market capitalization of ONGC is 212,921.23 crore. The 52-week high was 169.7 and the 52-week low was 121.25. The BSE volume for the day was 245,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.1, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹169.25

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 167.1. There has been a 1.27% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.3. There has been a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -1.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the value has decreased by 1.95 rupees.

Click here for Ongc AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data for ONGC's stock shows that the price is 167. There has been a decrease of 1.33% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -2.25.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Ongc Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 167.3. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95. Overall, the stock price of Ongc has dropped, indicating a potential decline in the company's value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.25, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current stock price of ONGC is 167.25, with a net change of -2 and a percent change of -1.18. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.15, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.15, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous day. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Ongc News

17 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.45, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹169.25

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 167.45 with a percent change of -1.06%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.06%. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, indicating a decrease of 1.8 points. Overall, the ONGC stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.3 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -1.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.15% and the actual decrease in price is 1.95.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.65 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the net change is a decrease of 1.6 units. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the ONGC stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.6, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.6, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and by 1.65 in absolute terms. The negative price change suggests that ONGC's stock is currently experiencing a decline.

Click here for Ongc Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.45, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 167.45. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, indicating a decrease of 1.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Ongc has experienced a decline.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.35, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 167.35 with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.12% and has a net decrease of 1.9.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.5, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹169.25

Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is 167.5 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 167.4 with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to the previous trading day. Investors who hold ONGC stock may have experienced a loss in their investment. It is important to note that this data is a snapshot and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹166.6, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price of the stock is 166.6. There has been a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of 2.65. This data indicates that the stock price of ONGC has experienced a decline.

17 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.2, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹169.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 167.2. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.05, implying a decrease of 2.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹169.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The current stock price of ONGC is 169.25 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.5.

17 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹167.75 yesterday

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 245,512 shares, and the closing price was 167.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.