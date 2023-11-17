Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 199.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 202.75 and closed at 199.45. The stock reached a high of 203.35 and a low of 201. The market capitalization of ONGC is 253,932.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 203.05 and a 52-week low of 132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC was 570,454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹199.45 on last trading day

