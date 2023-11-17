Ongc Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹202.75 and closed at ₹199.45. The stock reached a high of ₹203.35 and a low of ₹201. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹253,932.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹203.05 and a 52-week low of ₹132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC was 570,454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.