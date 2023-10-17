Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹187.05 and the close price was ₹184.9. The high for the day was ₹188.2 and the low was ₹186.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹234,622.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 531,270. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.4, while the offer price is 186.55. The offer quantity stands at 26,950, with a bid quantity of 15,400. The open interest for ONGC is 44,594,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) stock is 125.80, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85 ONGC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 186.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.7, while the offer price is 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a significant open interest of 44,498,300, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.6, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.6, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive movement in the market. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on overall trading. Click here for Ongc AGM

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 183.54 10 Days 184.04 20 Days 185.49 50 Days 180.81 100 Days 171.61 300 Days 162.28

Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85 ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 186.6. The bid price is 186.65 and the offer price is 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850 and the bid quantity is 26950. The open interest for the stock is 44,340,450.

Ongc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 10 Buy 5 5 6 7 Hold 4 4 4 5 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid and offer prices are 186.3 and 186.4 respectively. The offer quantity is 3850 while the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest is 44251900.

Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of INR 186.35 with a bid price of INR 186.45 and an offer price of INR 186.55. The bid quantity stands at 3850 shares, while the offer quantity is 15400 shares. The open interest for ONGC is 44,094,050.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 531,270. The closing price for the stock was ₹184.9.