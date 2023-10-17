Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's 186.5

19 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 186.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 187.05 and the close price was 184.9. The high for the day was 188.2 and the low was 186.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is 234,622.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 531,270.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed today at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Today, ONGC stock closed at 186.15, which is a decrease of 0.19% from the previous day's closing price of 186.5. The net change in the stock price is -0.35.

17 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2355.612.70.542632.01987.331593821.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.15-0.35-0.19192.25125.85234181.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.955.32.07309.85200.037158.87
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
Oil India331.811.73.66324.7181.935980.56
17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.7, while the high price is 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.4, while the offer price is 186.55. The offer quantity stands at 26,950, with a bid quantity of 15,400. The open interest for ONGC is 44,594,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) stock is 125.80, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.35. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2347.84.90.212632.01987.331588543.55
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.2-0.3-0.16192.25125.85234244.8
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.655.01.95309.85200.037116.32
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
Oil India333.0512.954.05324.7181.936116.11
17 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 185.7, while the high price was 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is at 186.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of ONGC stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85

ONGC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 186.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 186.7, while the offer price is 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a significant open interest of 44,498,300, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.6, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.6, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive movement in the market. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on overall trading.

Click here for Ongc AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days183.54
10 Days184.04
20 Days185.49
50 Days180.81
100 Days171.61
300 Days162.28
17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.7, while the high price is 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 186.35. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a small decline in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Ongc Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 186.6. The bid price is 186.65 and the offer price is 186.75. The offer quantity is 3850 and the bid quantity is 26950. The open interest for the stock is 44,340,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2350.07.10.32632.01987.331590032.09
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.70.20.11192.25125.85234873.81
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation262.86.152.4309.85200.037279.45
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
Oil India322.52.40.75324.7181.934972.07
17 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock is priced at 186.55 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.03. This suggests a minimal increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Ongc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121210
Buy5567
Hold4445
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.7, while the high price is 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid and offer prices are 186.3 and 186.4 respectively. The offer quantity is 3850 while the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest is 44251900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.3, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is 186.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by a small margin.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.7, and the high price is 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.3, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 186.3 with a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.2 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 186.65 as against previous close of 186.85

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of INR 186.35 with a bid price of INR 186.45 and an offer price of INR 186.55. The bid quantity stands at 3850 shares, while the offer quantity is 15400 shares. The open interest for ONGC is 44,094,050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 185.7, while the high price reached 186.9.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) stock shows that the price is 185.7. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 531,270. The closing price for the stock was 184.9.

