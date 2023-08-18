Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Plummet in Market Trading

The last day of ONGC saw an open price of ₹178.6 and a close price of ₹179.05. The high for the day was ₹179.15 and the low was ₹177.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹223,488.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 218,552 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is ₹176.5. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.15. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and has decreased by ₹1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|0.75%
|6 Months
|14.02%
|YTD
|21.12%
|1 Year
|27.28%
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 218,552 shares with a closing price of ₹179.05.
