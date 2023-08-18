Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Plummet in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 177.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

The last day of ONGC saw an open price of 178.6 and a close price of 179.05. The high for the day was 179.15 and the low was 177.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 223,488.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 218,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹176.5, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹177.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 176.5. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.15. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and has decreased by 1.15.

18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months0.75%
6 Months14.02%
YTD21.12%
1 Year27.28%
18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹177.65, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹179.05

18 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹179.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 218,552 shares with a closing price of 179.05.

