Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as oil prices continue to decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 201.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 197.15 and closed at 195.95. The stock had a high of 201.95 and a low of 197. The market capitalization of ONGC is 252,926.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.75 and the 52-week low is 139.2. There were 1,474,951 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock today was 199.65, while the high price reached 201.55.

18 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Ongc December futures opened at 202.25 as against previous close of 202.2

The spot price of Ongc stock is 200. The bid price is 200.75 and the offer price is 200.9. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 7700. The open interest for the stock is 55975150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹200.35, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹201.05

The current stock price of ONGC is 200.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35%, resulting in a net change of -0.7.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months2.22%
6 Months28.06%
YTD37.0%
1 Year36.35%
18 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹201.05, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹195.95

The current data shows that the ONGC stock price is 201.05. There has been a percent change of 2.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock price has increased by 5.1.

18 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹195.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 1,474,951 shares. The closing price for the stock was 195.95.

