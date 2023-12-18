Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as oil prices continue to decline

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹197.15 and closed at ₹195.95. The stock had a high of ₹201.95 and a low of ₹197. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹252,926.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.75 and the 52-week low is ₹139.2. There were 1,474,951 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.