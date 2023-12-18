Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as oil prices continue to decline

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹197.15 and closed at ₹195.95. The stock had a high of ₹201.95 and a low of ₹197. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹252,926.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.75 and the 52-week low is ₹139.2. There were 1,474,951 shares traded on the BSE.
The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock today was ₹199.65, while the high price reached ₹201.55.
The spot price of Ongc stock is 200. The bid price is 200.75 and the offer price is 200.9. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 7700. The open interest for the stock is 55975150.
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹200.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35%, resulting in a net change of -0.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|2.22%
|6 Months
|28.06%
|YTD
|37.0%
|1 Year
|36.35%
The current data shows that the ONGC stock price is ₹201.05. There has been a percent change of 2.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock price has increased by ₹5.1.
On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 1,474,951 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹195.95.
