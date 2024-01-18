Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 232.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 232.65, and it closed at 235.1. The highest price reached during the day was 237.15, while the lowest was 230.8. The market capitalization of ONGC is 292,239.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 239, and the 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,366,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹230.25, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹232.3

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 230.25 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and the value has decreased by 2.05.

18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹235.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,366,860. The closing price for the stock was 235.1.

