Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ONGC stock was 167.05. The stock closed at 169.25, with a high of 168.4 and a low of 166.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is 209,210.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.7, while the 52-week low is 121.25. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 331,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31:00 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 167.75, which represents a 0.87% increase. This means that the stock has gained 1.45 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:35 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹168, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current stock price of Ongc is 168, which represents a percent change of 1.02. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07:50 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.85, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.85 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% and the net change is an increase of 1.55.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:43 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.6, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 167.6 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.78% or 1.3 points.

Click here for Ongc Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:05 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current stock price of ONGC is 167.55 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 1.25 from its previous closing price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:17:23 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.55. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a small increase in price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:06:25 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.45, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current stock price of ONGC is 167.45, which represents a 0.69% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.15.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48:09 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current data for ONGC stock is as follows:- Price: 167.15- Percent Change: 0.51- Net Change: 0.85This means that the stock price of ONGC is currently trading at 167.15. The percent change is 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.85. Overall, based on this data, the stock price of ONGC has seen a slight increase.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:46 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹166.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹166.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 166.75. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:22:43 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹166.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹166.3

The current stock price of ONGC is 166.95, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03:12 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹166.3, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 166.3 with a percent change of -1.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.74% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.95. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 08:05:50 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹169.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 331,054. The closing price for the day was 169.25.

