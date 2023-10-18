Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹186.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹186.8 and closed at ₹186.5. The stock reached a high of ₹186.9 and a low of ₹185.7 during the day. ONGC's market capitalization is 234,181.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 137,319 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed today at ₹186.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15 Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was ₹186.8 with a net change of ₹0.65, representing a percent change of 0.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹186.15.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2323.6 -32.0 -1.36 2632.0 1987.33 1572169.6 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.8 0.65 0.35 192.25 125.85 234999.62 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 256.9 -5.1 -1.95 309.85 200.0 36442.51 Oil India 328.9 -2.9 -0.87 334.35 181.9 35666.09 Petronet LNG 231.1 -1.3 -0.56 254.25 192.84 34665.0

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186.05, while the high price is ₹187.90.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd stock is 125.80, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current price of ONGC stock is ₹186.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.35.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Ongc Key Metrics

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹185.7, while the high price reached ₹186.9.

Ongc October futures opened at 187.25 as against previous close of 186.5 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25 with a bid price of 186.7 and an offer price of 186.8. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest for ONGC stands at 46,943,050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.35.

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 184.48 10 Days 183.51 20 Days 185.43 50 Days 181.02 100 Days 171.82 300 Days 162.48

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low price of ₹185.7 and a high price of ₹186.9 on the current day.

Ongc October futures opened at 187.25 as against previous close of 186.5 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price is 186.7 with a bid quantity of 15400, while the offer price is 186.75 with an offer quantity of 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 46173050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.15 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value, with a small percentage decrease and a negative net change.

Ongc Live Updates OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION More Information

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the value of ONGC stock.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.

Ongc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 10 Buy 5 5 6 7 Hold 4 4 4 5 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹186.15, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Ongc News

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0

Ongc October futures opened at 187.25 as against previous close of 186.5 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price for the stock is 187.0, while the offer price is 187.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 11550. The open interest for ONGC is 46,200,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price. Click here for Ongc Dividend

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.

Ongc October futures opened at 187.25 as against previous close of 186.5 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price for the stock is 187.25, while the offer price is 187.35. The offer quantity stands at 7700, whereas the bid quantity is 23100. The open interest for ONGC is 45064250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc Live Updates OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION More Information

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.15, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19% and the value has decreased by ₹0.35. This information indicates a slight decrease in the value of ONGC stock.

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.5% 3 Months 12.21% 6 Months 16.33% YTD 26.92% 1 Year 45.74%

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.5 As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹186.15. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, implying a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 137,319. The closing price for the stock was ₹186.5.