Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹186.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15

19 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 186.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 186.8 and closed at 186.5. The stock reached a high of 186.9 and a low of 185.7 during the day. ONGC's market capitalization is 234,181.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 137,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:49 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed today at ₹186.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15

Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was 186.8 with a net change of 0.65, representing a percent change of 0.35. Yesterday's closing price was 186.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19:22 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2323.6-32.0-1.362632.01987.331572169.6
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.80.650.35192.25125.85234999.62
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation256.9-5.1-1.95309.85200.036442.51
Oil India328.9-2.9-0.87334.35181.935666.09
Petronet LNG231.1-1.3-0.56254.25192.8434665.0
18 Oct 2023, 05:33:30 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 186.05, while the high price is 187.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:30:28 PM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd stock is 125.80, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.

18 Oct 2023, 03:03:38 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:43:04 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:26:50 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:16:43 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:05:06 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:50:00 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:36:13 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days184.48
10 Days183.51
20 Days185.43
50 Days181.02
100 Days171.82
300 Days162.48
18 Oct 2023, 01:14:02 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:57 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:02:37 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:22 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:45 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:29:47 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:20:55 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:59:41 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121210
Buy5567
Hold4445
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:56:49 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:37:40 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:26:41 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:23:46 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:03:10 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:31:40 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:27:18 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:21:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:21:22 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:54:20 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:32 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:36:35 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months12.21%
6 Months16.33%
YTD26.92%
1 Year45.74%
18 Oct 2023, 09:08:49 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:00:20 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 137,319. The closing price for the stock was 186.5.

