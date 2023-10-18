Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 186.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's 186.15

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹186.8 and closed at ₹186.5. The stock reached a high of ₹186.9 and a low of ₹185.7 during the day. ONGC's market capitalization is 234,181.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 137,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was ₹186.8 with a net change of ₹0.65, representing a percent change of 0.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹186.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186.05, while the high price is ₹187.90.
The 52-week low price for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd stock is 125.80, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹185.7, while the high price reached ₹186.9.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25 with a bid price of 186.7 and an offer price of 186.8. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest for ONGC stands at 46,943,050.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|184.48
|10 Days
|183.51
|20 Days
|185.43
|50 Days
|181.02
|100 Days
|171.82
|300 Days
|162.48
The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low price of ₹185.7 and a high price of ₹186.9 on the current day.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price is 186.7 with a bid quantity of 15400, while the offer price is 186.75 with an offer quantity of 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 46173050.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price for the stock is 187.0, while the offer price is 187.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 11550. The open interest for ONGC is 46,200,000.
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.7, while the high price is ₹186.9.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 186.25. The bid price for the stock is 187.25, while the offer price is 187.35. The offer quantity stands at 7700, whereas the bid quantity is 23100. The open interest for ONGC is 45064250.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|12.21%
|6 Months
|16.33%
|YTD
|26.92%
|1 Year
|45.74%
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 137,319. The closing price for the stock was ₹186.5.
