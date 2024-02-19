Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 277.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 275.85, with a high of 278.05 and a low of 270.4 before closing at 277.1. The market capitalization stood at 345328.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 279.85 and a 52-week low of 145.55. The BSE volume for the day was 774,578 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹277.1 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 774,578 shares with a closing price of 277.1.

