Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 230.25 and closed at 232.3. The stock reached a high of 234.4 and a low of 224.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC stands at 293,372.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 239, while the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 1,339,871.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

