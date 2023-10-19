Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Continues

On the last day, the open price of Ongc was ₹187.1 and the close price was ₹186.15. The high for the day was ₹187.9 and the low was ₹186.05. The market capitalization of Ongc is ₹234,999.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 179,832 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.2 and the high price is ₹186.7.
ONGC is a publicly traded company with a spot price of 186.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 186.1, and the offer price is 186.2. There are 23,100 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 7,700 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for ONGC is currently at 43,716,750 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is ₹186. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|14.19%
|6 Months
|16.77%
|YTD
|27.39%
|1 Year
|45.26%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is ₹186.25. There has been a 0.29% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.55.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 179,832 shares and the closing price was ₹186.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!