Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 186.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the open price of Ongc was 187.1 and the close price was 186.15. The high for the day was 187.9 and the low was 186.05. The market capitalization of Ongc is 234,999.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 179,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.2 and the high price is 186.7.

19 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 185.95 as against previous close of 186.9

ONGC is a publicly traded company with a spot price of 186.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 186.1, and the offer price is 186.2. There are 23,100 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 7,700 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for ONGC is currently at 43,716,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹186, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹186.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 186. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months14.19%
6 Months16.77%
YTD27.39%
1 Year45.26%
19 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹186.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 186.25. There has been a 0.29% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.55.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.15 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 179,832 shares and the closing price was 186.15.

