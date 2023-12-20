Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 198.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 202.45 and the close price was 198.9. The stock's high for the day was 203.45, while the low was 199.35. The market capitalization of ONGC stood at 252,108.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 205.75, and the 52-week low was 139.25. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 570,003.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹198.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 570,003. The closing price of the shares was 198.9.

