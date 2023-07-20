Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Declines in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 166.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of ₹167.05 and a close price of ₹166.9. The stock reached a high of ₹167.95 and a low of ₹166.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹209,650.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.7, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. On the BSE, there were 205,813 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:01:50 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:05:43 AM IST
