Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Declines in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 166.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of 167.05 and a close price of 166.9. The stock reached a high of 167.95 and a low of 166.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 209,650.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.7, while the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, there were 205,813 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹166.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹166.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 166.65. There has been a decrease of 0.15% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.25.

20 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹166.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a volume of 205,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 166.9.

