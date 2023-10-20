Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surging with Positive Trades Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 186.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was 186.25 and the close price was 186.8. The stock reached a high of 186.7 and a low of 185.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 234,307.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 147,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹186.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹186.25

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.7 with a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value. The net change is 0.45, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.45. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 186.05 and the high price is 187.05.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 187.9 as against previous close of 186.15

The spot price of Ongc stock is 186.85. The bid price is 186.4 and the offer price is 186.5. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest is 44221100. Ongc is a stock worth considering for investment.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹186.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹186.25

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 186.7 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months14.72%
6 Months17.06%
YTD26.95%
1 Year45.77%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹186.8

The current stock price of ONGC is 186.25 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ongc had a volume of 147197 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 186.8.

