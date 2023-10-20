Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surging with Positive Trades Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was ₹186.25 and the close price was ₹186.8. The stock reached a high of ₹186.7 and a low of ₹185.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹234,307.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 147,197 shares.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹186.7 with a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value. The net change is 0.45, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.45. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186.05 and the high price is ₹187.05.
The spot price of Ongc stock is 186.85. The bid price is 186.4 and the offer price is 186.5. The offer quantity is 11550 and the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest is 44221100. Ongc is a stock worth considering for investment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|14.72%
|6 Months
|17.06%
|YTD
|26.95%
|1 Year
|45.77%
On the last day, Ongc had a volume of 147197 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹186.8.
