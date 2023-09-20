Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 185.1 and closed at 186.65. The highest price reached during the day was 187.45, while the lowest price recorded was 185.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 234,873.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, and the 52-week low is 121.5. A total of 344,792 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a trading volume of 344,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 186.65.

