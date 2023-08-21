Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 177.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) opened at 177.75 and closed at 177.65. The stock's high for the day was 177.75, while the low was 174.45. The company has a market capitalization of 220,406.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 153,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹175.2, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹177.65

The current data for ONGC stock shows that its price is 175.2. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.45, implying a decline of 2.45.

21 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹177.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a volume of 153,282 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 177.65.

