Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates the Market

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) opened at ₹177.75 and closed at ₹177.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹177.75, while the low was ₹174.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹220,406.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 153,282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that its price is ₹175.2. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.45, implying a decline of ₹2.45.
On the last day of trading, ONGC had a volume of 153,282 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹177.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!