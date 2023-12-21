Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹201.9 and the close price was ₹200.4. The stock had a high of ₹212 and a low of ₹201. The market cap of ONGC is ₹255,568.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.75 and the 52-week low is ₹139.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,888,457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹203.1, while the high price reached ₹206.65.
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 204.1. The bid price stands at 204.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 204.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 7700. The open interest for ONGC is at 46,511,850.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹204.9, with a net change of 1.75 and a percent change of 0.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.2%
|3 Months
|2.3%
|6 Months
|26.84%
|YTD
|38.47%
|1 Year
|39.32%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is ₹203.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,888,457. The closing price for the stock was ₹200.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!