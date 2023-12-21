Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 203.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 201.9 and the close price was 200.4. The stock had a high of 212 and a low of 201. The market cap of ONGC is 255,568.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.75 and the 52-week low is 139.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,888,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was 203.1, while the high price reached 206.65.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ongc December futures opened at 203.4 as against previous close of 203.85

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 204.1. The bid price stands at 204.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 204.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 7700. The open interest for ONGC is at 46,511,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹204.9, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹203.15

The current stock price of ONGC is 204.9, with a net change of 1.75 and a percent change of 0.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.2%
3 Months2.3%
6 Months26.84%
YTD38.47%
1 Year39.32%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹203.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹203.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 203.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹200.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,888,457. The closing price for the stock was 200.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.