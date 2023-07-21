comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Rise as Investors Show Confidence
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Rise as Investors Show Confidence

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 167.05 and closed at 167.2. The highest price during the day was 168.9, while the lowest was 166.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is 211,851.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 169.7 and its 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 82,395.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹168.4, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹167.2

The current stock price of ONGC is 168.4, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% from the previous trading period, resulting in a net gain of 1.2.

21 Jul 2023, 09:57:06 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹167.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 82,403. The closing price for the stock was 167.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout