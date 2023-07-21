Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Rise as Investors Show Confidence
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹167.05 and closed at ₹167.2. The highest price during the day was ₹168.9, while the lowest was ₹166.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹211,851.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹169.7 and its 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 82,395.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST
21 Jul 2023, 09:57:06 AM IST
