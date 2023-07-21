Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 167.05 and the close price was 167.2. The stock reached a high of 169.25 and a low of 166.55. The market cap of ONGC is 211,851.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.7, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 155,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹167.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 155,385 shares. The closing price for the stock was 167.2.

