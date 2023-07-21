Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 167.05 and closed at 167.2. The highest price it reached during the day was 169.25, while the lowest price was 166.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 212,040.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.7, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 156,509.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹168.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹167.2

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 168.7. There has been a 0.9 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹168.65, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹167.2

The current stock price of ONGC is 168.65 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.87% and the price has increased by 1.45. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹168.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹167.2

The current stock price of ONGC is 168.8, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.96% and has seen a net gain of 1.6.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹168.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹167.2

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 168.85, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% and the net change in the price is an increase of 1.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹167.2 yesterday

On the last day, ONGC BSE had a trading volume of 156,650 shares, with a closing price of 167.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.