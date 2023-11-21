Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹198.45 and the close price was ₹196.25. The high for the day was ₹198.45 and the low was ₹197. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹248,963.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.35 and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for the day was 219,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the ONGC stock is priced at ₹192.4. There has been a decrease of 2.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.45.
The current day's low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹192.6, while the high price is ₹193.9.
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹193.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.45 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|11.63%
|6 Months
|19.47%
|YTD
|34.82%
|1 Year
|39.58%
Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is ₹197.9 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 0.84% and the net change is 1.65.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 219,513 shares, and the closing price was ₹196.25.
