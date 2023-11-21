Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 197.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 198.45 and the close price was 196.25. The high for the day was 198.45 and the low was 197. The market capitalization of ONGC is 248,963.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35 and the 52-week low is 132.95. The BSE volume for the day was 219,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹192.4, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹197.85

As of the current data, the ONGC stock is priced at 192.4. There has been a decrease of 2.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 192.6, while the high price is 193.9.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹193.4, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹197.85

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 193.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.45, suggesting a decrease of 4.45 in the stock's price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months11.63%
6 Months19.47%
YTD34.82%
1 Year39.58%
21 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹197.9, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹196.25

Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is 197.9 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 0.84% and the net change is 1.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹196.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 219,513 shares, and the closing price was 196.25.

