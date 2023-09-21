Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹189.35 and closed at ₹186.7. The highest price of the day was ₹189.4, and the lowest price was ₹186.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,697.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The total BSE volume for ONGC shares was 311,244.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that its price is ₹188.15 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 311,244. The closing price of the stock was ₹186.7.
