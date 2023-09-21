Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 186.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 189.35 and closed at 186.7. The highest price of the day was 189.4, and the lowest price was 186.25. The company's market capitalization is 236,697.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The total BSE volume for ONGC shares was 311,244.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹188.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹186.7

The current data of ONGC stock shows that its price is 188.15 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 311,244. The closing price of the stock was 186.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.