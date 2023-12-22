Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹203.3 and closed at ₹203.15. The high for the day was ₹206.65, while the low was ₹201.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹254,939.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹212, and the 52-week low is ₹139.25. The BSE volume for the day was 884,185 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is ₹204.35. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹1.7.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 884,185 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹203.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!