Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Ongc stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 202.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 203.3 and closed at 203.15. The high for the day was 206.65, while the low was 201.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 254,939.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 212, and the 52-week low is 139.25. The BSE volume for the day was 884,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹204.35, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹202.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 204.35. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.7.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹203.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 884,185 shares. The closing price for the stock was 203.15.

