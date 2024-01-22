 Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish | Mint
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ONGC was 243.35, the close price was 242, the high price was 245.4, and the low price was 240.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was 304,254.05 crore. The 52-week high was 242.5, and the 52-week low was 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 387,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:24 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:26:53 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:04 AM IST

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.95 (-32.76%) & 3.3 (-31.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.25 (-61.54%) & 2.15 (-33.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39:56 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2713.2-21.85-0.82792.651987.331835776.63
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation241.85-0.15-0.06242.5140.1304254.05
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation469.153.450.74468.3211.766551.2
Oil India421.058.82.13419.25210.245658.88
Petronet LNG246.453.01.23254.25191.6536967.5
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:53 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:26:14 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation reached a low of 240.45 and a high of 245.40 today.

22 Jan 2024, 10:14:56 AM IST

Ongc January futures opened at 242.75 as against previous close of 241.75

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 242.05. The bid price is 241.0 and the offer price is 241.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 78,709,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:38 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:24 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:38:18 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.35%
3 Months18.6%
6 Months41.92%
YTD18.04%
1 Year59.51%
22 Jan 2024, 09:06:39 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:13:57 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹242 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 387,786. The closing price for the day was 242.

