Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ONGC was ₹243.35, the close price was ₹242, the high price was ₹245.4, and the low price was ₹240.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was ₹304,254.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹242.5, and the 52-week low was ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 387,786 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2713.2 -21.85 -0.8 2792.65 1987.33 1835776.63 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 241.85 -0.15 -0.06 242.5 140.1 304254.05 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 469.15 3.45 0.74 468.3 211.7 66551.2 Oil India 421.05 8.8 2.13 419.25 210.2 45658.88 Petronet LNG 246.45 3.0 1.23 254.25 191.65 36967.5

Ongc January futures opened at 242.75 as against previous close of 241.75 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of ₹242.05 with a bid price of ₹241.0 and an offer price of ₹241.25. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 78,709,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹240.45, while the high price reached ₹245.4.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹241.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹242 Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹241.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

Top active options for Ongc Top active call options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.95 (-32.76%) & ₹3.3 (-31.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-61.54%) & ₹2.15 (-33.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2713.2 -21.85 -0.8 2792.65 1987.33 1835776.63 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 241.85 -0.15 -0.06 242.5 140.1 304254.05 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 469.15 3.45 0.74 468.3 211.7 66551.2 Oil India 421.05 8.8 2.13 419.25 210.2 45658.88 Petronet LNG 246.45 3.0 1.23 254.25 191.65 36967.5

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹241.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹242 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹241.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation reached a low of ₹240.45 and a high of ₹245.40 today.

Ongc January futures opened at 242.75 as against previous close of 241.75 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 242.05. The bid price is 241.0 and the offer price is 241.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 78,709,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc Live Updates OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION More Information

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹241.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹242 The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is ₹241.85. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.06% or a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.35% 3 Months 18.6% 6 Months 41.92% YTD 18.04% 1 Year 59.51%

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹241.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹242 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹241.85 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.06% and has a net decrease of 0.15.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹242 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 387,786. The closing price for the day was ₹242.