Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ONGC was ₹243.35, the close price was ₹242, the high price was ₹245.4, and the low price was ₹240.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was ₹304,254.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹242.5, and the 52-week low was ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 387,786 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2713.2
|-21.85
|-0.8
|2792.65
|1987.33
|1835776.63
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|241.85
|-0.15
|-0.06
|242.5
|140.1
|304254.05
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|469.15
|3.45
|0.74
|468.3
|211.7
|66551.2
|Oil India
|421.05
|8.8
|2.13
|419.25
|210.2
|45658.88
|Petronet LNG
|246.45
|3.0
|1.23
|254.25
|191.65
|36967.5
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of ₹242.05 with a bid price of ₹241.0 and an offer price of ₹241.25. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 78,709,400.
The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹240.45, while the high price reached ₹245.4.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹241.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.
Top active call options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.95 (-32.76%) & ₹3.3 (-31.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-61.54%) & ₹2.15 (-33.85%) respectively.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹241.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The stock price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation reached a low of ₹240.45 and a high of ₹245.40 today.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 242.05. The bid price is 241.0 and the offer price is 241.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 78,709,400.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is ₹241.85. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.06% or a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.35%
|3 Months
|18.6%
|6 Months
|41.92%
|YTD
|18.04%
|1 Year
|59.51%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹241.85 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.06% and has a net decrease of 0.15.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 387,786. The closing price for the day was ₹242.
