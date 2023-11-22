Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Hello User
Ongc stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 197.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 193.05 and the close price was 197.85. The high of the day was 193.9 and the low was 190.95. ONGC's market capitalization is 240,597.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35 and the 52-week low is 132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 598,462.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹197.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Ongc had a trading volume of 598,462 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 197.85.

