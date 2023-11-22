Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹193.05 and the close price was ₹197.85. The high of the day was ₹193.9 and the low was ₹190.95. ONGC's market capitalization is ₹240,597.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.35 and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 598,462.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹197.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Ongc had a trading volume of 598,462 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹197.85.