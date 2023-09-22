Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks drop as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹188.2 and closed at ₹188.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹188.3 and the low was ₹186.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹234,873.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, ONGC's stock has reached a high of ₹191.55 and a low of ₹121.5. On the BSE, there were 207,633 shares traded for ONGC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|12.15%
|6 Months
|22.19%
|YTD
|27.22%
|1 Year
|42.63%
As per the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹186.7 with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77% or ₹1.45. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 207,633. The closing price for the day was ₹188.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!