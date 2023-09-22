Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks drop as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Ongc stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 188.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 188.2 and closed at 188.15. The stock's high for the day was 188.3 and the low was 186.05. The company's market capitalization is 234,873.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, ONGC's stock has reached a high of 191.55 and a low of 121.5. On the BSE, there were 207,633 shares traded for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months12.15%
6 Months22.19%
YTD27.22%
1 Year42.63%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.7, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹188.15

As per the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 186.7 with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77% or 1.45. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile.

22 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹188.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 207,633. The closing price for the day was 188.15.

