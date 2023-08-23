comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 176.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 175.6 and closed at 175.95. The stock reached a high of 177.9 and a low of 175.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is 221,475.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 187,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:03:20 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹175.65, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹176.05

The current data of ONGC stock shows that its price is 175.65. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.4 points.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:42:26 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹176.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹176.05

The current stock price of ONGC is 176.5 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.45.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:39 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months1.46%
6 Months14.31%
YTD20.03%
1 Year33.55%
23 Aug 2023, 09:04:10 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹176.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹175.95

The current data for ONGC stock shows that its price is 176.05. The percent change is 0.06, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's performance appears to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

23 Aug 2023, 08:16:10 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 187,982 shares. The closing price for the stock was 175.95.

