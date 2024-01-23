Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was 243.35, with a close price of 242. The high for the day was 245.4, while the low was 240.45. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 304,254.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 242.5, while the 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, there were a total of 387,786 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹242 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a trading volume of 387,786 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 242.

