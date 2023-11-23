Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹191.6 and closed at ₹191.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹191.9, while the lowest price was ₹189.75. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹240,157.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹203.35 and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 315,059.
23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹191.25 on last trading day
