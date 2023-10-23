Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Day

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.5. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has declined by ₹0.65. Click here for Ongc Key Metrics

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 186.37 10 Days 184.95 20 Days 185.28 50 Days 182.10 100 Days 172.73 300 Days 163.26 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ongc Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-58.82%) & ₹0.05 (-75.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-33.33%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹184.95, while the high price is ₹186. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The ONGC stock price is currently at ₹185.65, with a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. Click here for Ongc Board Meetings

Ongc Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75 ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 185.7. The bid price stands at 185.05 with a bid quantity of 7700, while the offer price is 185.15 with an offer quantity of 30800. The open interest for ONGC is 38935050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.55 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.32% or 0.6 points. It is important to note that this is a summary based on the current data and the stock price may continue to fluctuate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2296.35 -2.8 -0.12 2632.0 1987.33 1553732.0 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.7 -0.45 -0.24 192.25 125.85 233615.78 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 250.55 -2.15 -0.85 309.85 200.0 35541.73 Oil India 314.65 -8.2 -2.54 339.45 181.9 34120.81 Petronet LNG 222.85 -3.35 -1.48 254.25 192.84 33427.5

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186, while the low is ₹184.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ongc Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-64.71%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-83.33%) & ₹0.2 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ongc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 11 Buy 5 5 5 7 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹185.3, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by ₹0.85.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2294.0 -5.15 -0.22 2632.0 1987.33 1552141.97 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.25 -0.9 -0.48 192.25 125.85 233049.67 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 249.95 -2.75 -1.09 309.85 200.0 35456.62 Oil India 312.6 -10.25 -3.17 339.45 181.9 33898.51 Petronet LNG 222.15 -4.05 -1.79 254.25 192.84 33322.5

Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 184.8, while the offer price is 184.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 3850 and a bid quantity of 30800. The open interest stands at 39,142,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.05, while the high price is ₹186.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.95.

Top active options for Ongc Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-52.94%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-50.0%) & ₹0.2 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2292.3 -6.85 -0.3 2632.0 1987.33 1550991.73 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.2 -0.95 -0.51 192.25 125.85 232986.77 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 251.25 -1.45 -0.57 309.85 200.0 35641.03 Oil India 315.2 -7.65 -2.37 339.45 181.9 34180.45 Petronet LNG 224.45 -1.75 -0.77 254.25 192.84 33667.5

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock is ₹185.15, while the high price is ₹186.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.25 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the day.

Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.65. The bid price is 185.1 and the offer price is 185.2. The offer quantity is 15,400 and the bid quantity is 7,700. The open interest for ONGC is 39,697,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ongc Live Updates

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.7% 3 Months 11.32% 6 Months 16.67% YTD 26.88% 1 Year 43.67%

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.8, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data shows that ONGC stock has a price of ₹185.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.35.

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹186.15 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.45, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of ₹0.7. This suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.