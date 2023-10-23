Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Day

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹186.95, the close price was ₹186.25, the high was ₹187.05, and the low was ₹185.75. The company's market cap is ₹234,181.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹192.25 and a 52-week low of ₹125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 80,122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.5. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has declined by ₹0.65.
Click here for Ongc Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|186.37
|10 Days
|184.95
|20 Days
|185.28
|50 Days
|182.10
|100 Days
|172.73
|300 Days
|163.26
Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-58.82%) & ₹0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-33.33%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹184.95, while the high price is ₹186.
The ONGC stock price is currently at ₹185.65, with a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value.
Click here for Ongc Board Meetings
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 185.7. The bid price stands at 185.05 with a bid quantity of 7700, while the offer price is 185.15 with an offer quantity of 30800. The open interest for ONGC is 38935050.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.55 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.32% or 0.6 points. It is important to note that this is a summary based on the current data and the stock price may continue to fluctuate.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2296.35
|-2.8
|-0.12
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1553732.0
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|185.7
|-0.45
|-0.24
|192.25
|125.85
|233615.78
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|250.55
|-2.15
|-0.85
|309.85
|200.0
|35541.73
|Oil India
|314.65
|-8.2
|-2.54
|339.45
|181.9
|34120.81
|Petronet LNG
|222.85
|-3.35
|-1.48
|254.25
|192.84
|33427.5
The current day's high for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹186, while the low is ₹184.95.
Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-64.71%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-83.33%) & ₹0.2 (-0.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹185.3, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by ₹0.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2294.0
|-5.15
|-0.22
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1552141.97
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|185.25
|-0.9
|-0.48
|192.25
|125.85
|233049.67
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|249.95
|-2.75
|-1.09
|309.85
|200.0
|35456.62
|Oil India
|312.6
|-10.25
|-3.17
|339.45
|181.9
|33898.51
|Petronet LNG
|222.15
|-4.05
|-1.79
|254.25
|192.84
|33322.5
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 184.8, while the offer price is 184.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 3850 and a bid quantity of 30800. The open interest stands at 39,142,950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹185.05, while the high price is ₹186.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.95.
Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-52.94%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-50.0%) & ₹0.2 (-0.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2292.3
|-6.85
|-0.3
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1550991.73
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|185.2
|-0.95
|-0.51
|192.25
|125.85
|232986.77
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|251.25
|-1.45
|-0.57
|309.85
|200.0
|35641.03
|Oil India
|315.2
|-7.65
|-2.37
|339.45
|181.9
|34180.45
|Petronet LNG
|224.45
|-1.75
|-0.77
|254.25
|192.84
|33667.5
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock is ₹185.15, while the high price is ₹186.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.25 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the day.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.65. The bid price is 185.1 and the offer price is 185.2. The offer quantity is 15,400 and the bid quantity is 7,700. The open interest for ONGC is 39,697,350.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|11.32%
|6 Months
|16.67%
|YTD
|26.88%
|1 Year
|43.67%
The current data shows that ONGC stock has a price of ₹185.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.35.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.45, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of ₹0.7. This suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 80,122 shares. The closing price for ONGC was ₹186.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!