Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Day

19 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 186.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 186.95, the close price was 186.25, the high was 187.05, and the low was 185.75. The company's market cap is 234,181.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.25 and a 52-week low of 125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 80,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.5. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has declined by 0.65.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days186.37
10 Days184.95
20 Days185.28
50 Days182.10
100 Days172.73
300 Days163.26
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-58.82%) & 0.05 (-75.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-33.33%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 184.95, while the high price is 186.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The ONGC stock price is currently at 185.65, with a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 185.7. The bid price stands at 185.05 with a bid quantity of 7700, while the offer price is 185.15 with an offer quantity of 30800. The open interest for ONGC is 38935050.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.55 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.32% or 0.6 points. It is important to note that this is a summary based on the current data and the stock price may continue to fluctuate.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2296.35-2.8-0.122632.01987.331553732.0
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.7-0.45-0.24192.25125.85233615.78
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation250.55-2.15-0.85309.85200.035541.73
Oil India314.65-8.2-2.54339.45181.934120.81
Petronet LNG222.85-3.35-1.48254.25192.8433427.5
23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 186, while the low is 184.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-64.71%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-83.33%) & 0.2 (-0.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Ongc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121211
Buy5557
Hold4444
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 185.3, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 0.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2294.0-5.15-0.222632.01987.331552141.97
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.25-0.9-0.48192.25125.85233049.67
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation249.95-2.75-1.09309.85200.035456.62
Oil India312.6-10.25-3.17339.45181.933898.51
Petronet LNG222.15-4.05-1.79254.25192.8433322.5
23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 184.8, while the offer price is 184.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 3850 and a bid quantity of 30800. The open interest stands at 39,142,950.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 185.05, while the high price is 186.

23 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.2. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 190.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-52.94%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-50.0%) & 0.2 (-0.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2292.3-6.85-0.32632.01987.331550991.73
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.2-0.95-0.51192.25125.85232986.77
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation251.25-1.45-0.57309.85200.035641.03
Oil India315.2-7.65-2.37339.45181.934180.45
Petronet LNG224.45-1.75-0.77254.25192.8433667.5
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock is 185.15, while the high price is 186.

23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.25 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 185.85 as against previous close of 185.75

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 185.65. The bid price is 185.1 and the offer price is 185.2. The offer quantity is 15,400 and the bid quantity is 7,700. The open interest for ONGC is 39,697,350.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months11.32%
6 Months16.67%
YTD26.88%
1 Year43.67%
23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.8, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data shows that ONGC stock has a price of 185.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.35.

23 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.45, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of 0.7. This suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 80,122 shares. The closing price for ONGC was 186.25.

