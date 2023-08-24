comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 176.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, Ongc's stock opened and closed at 176.05 with a high of 177.05 and a low of 175.05. The company's market capitalization is 220,783.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, there were 302,946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:11:44 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ongc had a BSE volume of 302,946 shares. The closing price for the day was 176.05.

